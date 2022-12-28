Ellsworth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,110 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.81. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.30.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

