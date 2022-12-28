Ellsworth Advisors LLC Makes New $324,000 Investment in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 127.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the second quarter worth $68,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the second quarter worth $709,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the second quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Simulations Plus to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Insider Activity

Simulations Plus Stock Down 3.2 %

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,089,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,278,743.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 0.45. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $67.59.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 23.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

About Simulations Plus

(Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.