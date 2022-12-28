Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 131,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 20.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 47.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $831.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86. Myers Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 25.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Myers Industries

In other news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,957.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Further Reading

