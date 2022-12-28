Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Insider Activity

Public Storage Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $283.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.85. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.73 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.38.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.