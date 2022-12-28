EMCORE Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:EMKR)

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of EMCORE in a report issued on Wednesday, December 21st. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for EMCORE’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for EMCORE’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of EMCORE from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

EMCORE Stock Down 8.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $0.89 on Monday. EMCORE has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 10.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,154,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 199,126 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in EMCORE by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 19,841 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in EMCORE by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 366,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 57,550 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 634,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 135,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 38.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 501,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 138,338 shares in the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

Featured Stories

