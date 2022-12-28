Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock opened at $96.66 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.78. The firm has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric



Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

