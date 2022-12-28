Empirical Asset Management LLC Invests $415,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $153.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $367.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.