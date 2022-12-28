ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €19.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) received a €19.00 ($20.21) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($14.89) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($20.21) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($19.15) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($19.15) price objective on ENI in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €17.50 ($18.62) target price on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Stock Performance

ETR:ENI opened at €13.53 ($14.40) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84. ENI has a 52-week low of €10.45 ($11.11) and a 52-week high of €14.80 ($15.75). The business’s fifty day moving average is €13.51 and its 200 day moving average is €12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.