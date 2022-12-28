Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 7,800.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy comprises about 1.5% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 39.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.83.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $274.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $301.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. The business had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

