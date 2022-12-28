Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) – Alliance Global Partners issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, December 21st. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($11.35) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($11.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.72) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NEPT stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 149.78% and a negative return on equity of 75.30%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEPT. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

