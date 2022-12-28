Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.20 on January 13th

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 2.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

Essex Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Essex Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 147.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Essex Property Trust to earn $15.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.

NYSE ESS opened at $210.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.70. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $205.24 and a 12-month high of $363.36.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 51.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $297.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.70.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

