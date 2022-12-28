Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives $276.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $276.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETTYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 232 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 308 to SEK 286 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Essity AB (publ) Stock Performance

ETTYF stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12. Essity AB has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $32.35.

Essity AB (publ) Company Profile

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

