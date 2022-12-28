ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives $167.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.71.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on ExlService to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $173.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.56. ExlService has a 1-year low of $112.14 and a 1-year high of $191.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $361.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.71 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that ExlService will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total value of $68,884.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $950,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total value of $68,884.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $950,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $711,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,285 shares of company stock worth $1,329,144 over the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 56.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 62.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in ExlService by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in ExlService by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.