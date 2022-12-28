FactSet Research Systems Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.89 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FactSet Research Systems’ current full-year earnings is $14.87 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

FDS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.43.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE FDS opened at $395.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $430.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.30. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 114,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1,780.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,886.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,650 shares of company stock worth $4,561,984. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.42%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

