FAS Wealth Partners Acquires 1,212 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

FAS Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in CME Group were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock opened at $167.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.99 and its 200-day moving average is $188.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.58 and a twelve month high of $256.94.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CME Group to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

