FAS Wealth Partners Acquires 2,103 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

FAS Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,370 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367,310 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150,967 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,606 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,342,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,924,000 after acquiring an additional 310,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

MS stock opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

