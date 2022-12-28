FAS Wealth Partners Acquires 415 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

FAS Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,220,899,000 after buying an additional 66,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,066,932,000 after buying an additional 184,139 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,968,000 after buying an additional 564,607 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lam Research by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after buying an additional 949,749 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Lam Research by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,336,000 after buying an additional 42,874 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.32.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $405.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $434.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

