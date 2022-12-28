FAS Wealth Partners Acquires 5,080 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

FAS Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,150 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the airline’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the airline’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.4% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,687 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of LUV opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $50.10. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.81.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile



Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

