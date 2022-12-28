FAS Wealth Partners Buys 202 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

FAS Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

NYSE KMB opened at $138.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.15 and its 200 day moving average is $128.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

