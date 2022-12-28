FAS Wealth Partners Buys 317 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in American Tower were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in American Tower by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in American Tower by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.81.

American Tower stock opened at $210.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.58 and a 200-day moving average of $234.66. The firm has a market cap of $98.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.