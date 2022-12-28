FAS Wealth Partners Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

FAS Wealth Partners reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $212.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.42. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $298.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

