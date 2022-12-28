FAS Wealth Partners Grows Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in V.F. were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 5.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 389.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 135.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 350,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,944,000 after buying an additional 201,744 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in V.F. by 9.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 88.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

V.F. Trading Up 4.2 %

VFC opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $76.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.46.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 188.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

