FAS Wealth Partners Has $1.03 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. King Wealth increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $91.18 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $108.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.00.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

