FAS Wealth Partners Has $511,000 Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.8% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 72,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 3.0% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 6.4% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LEG stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 66.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LEG shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

