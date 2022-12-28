FAS Wealth Partners Has $565,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Amgen were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $263.39 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $140.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.53.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

