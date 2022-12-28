FAS Wealth Partners Has $940,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

FAS Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,013,440,000 after buying an additional 1,510,608 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 44.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,374,000 after buying an additional 10,121,321 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,195,000 after purchasing an additional 439,979 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761,322 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLB opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.32.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

