FAS Wealth Partners Has $986,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after purchasing an additional 648,217 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,607,436,000 after purchasing an additional 218,908 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,420 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,665,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $666,966,000 after purchasing an additional 342,763 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.48.

Shares of EW stock opened at $73.59 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.38. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,542.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,542.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,873. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

