FAS Wealth Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $316.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.