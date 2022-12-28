FAS Wealth Partners Purchases 1,700 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $73.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.76. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $117.36.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.