FAS Wealth Partners Purchases New Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 26.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $223,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of ATVI opened at $75.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.99 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet cut Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

