FAS Wealth Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

FAS Wealth Partners trimmed its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners owned about 0.23% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAXF. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1,416.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after buying an additional 298,329 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,966,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,567,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after buying an additional 187,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,417,000.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

TAXF stock opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $55.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.28.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.