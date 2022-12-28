FAS Wealth Partners Sells 322 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

FAS Wealth Partners reduced its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 94,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 64,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 55,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $52.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average of $41.20.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.