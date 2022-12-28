FAS Wealth Partners Sells 8,140 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

FAS Wealth Partners decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,140 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 61,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.63.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.