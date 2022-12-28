Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.08 on January 17th

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 167.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to earn $6.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRT opened at $102.52 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

