FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,667 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $177.05 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.76 and a 200-day moving average of $193.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

