FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Set at $240.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a $240.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FDX. Susquehanna increased their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.84.

FedEx stock opened at $177.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 2.1% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in FedEx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

