Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Receives $10.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSM. TheStreet raised Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ferroglobe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

GSM stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $593.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.65 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 18.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,672,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 4,312,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,204,000 after buying an additional 1,615,404 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,379,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after buying an additional 709,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,334,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,807,000 after buying an additional 704,569 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

