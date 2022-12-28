Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FITB. Barclays cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

