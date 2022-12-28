FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.96.

Several research analysts have commented on FIGS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FIGS from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on FIGS from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FIGS to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FIGS by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 497,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 59,667 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter valued at $1,683,000. State Street Corp increased its position in FIGS by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,791,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,026,000 after purchasing an additional 176,739 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in FIGS by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,343,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,020 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIGS opened at $6.69 on Friday. FIGS has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $27.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.39.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. FIGS had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $128.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FIGS will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

