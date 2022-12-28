Financial Analysis: SES AI (NYSE:SES) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SES AI and QuantumScape’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -7.44% -5.22% QuantumScape N/A -24.68% -22.59%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SES AI and QuantumScape’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A N/A -$11.54 million N/A N/A QuantumScape N/A N/A -$45.97 million ($0.86) -6.02

Volatility & Risk

SES AI has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuantumScape has a beta of 5.29, meaning that its share price is 429% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.4% of SES AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of QuantumScape shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SES AI and QuantumScape, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 0 3 0 0 2.00 QuantumScape 2 5 0 0 1.71

SES AI currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.82%. QuantumScape has a consensus target price of $13.86, suggesting a potential upside of 167.51%. Given QuantumScape’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than SES AI.

Summary

SES AI beats QuantumScape on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

