Financial Comparison: Samsara (NYSE:IOT) vs. CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.5% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of Samsara shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of CleanSpark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CleanSpark and Samsara, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 0 4 0 3.00 Samsara 0 2 8 0 2.80

Earnings and Valuation

CleanSpark currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 325.53%. Samsara has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.36%. Given CleanSpark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Samsara.

This table compares CleanSpark and Samsara’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $131.52 million 1.03 -$57.33 million ($0.51) -3.69 Samsara $428.35 million 14.37 -$355.02 million ($1.06) -11.19

CleanSpark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Samsara. Samsara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CleanSpark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and Samsara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark -43.59% -5.58% -5.15% Samsara -75.47% -21.98% -13.65%

Summary

CleanSpark beats Samsara on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets. This segment also offers microgrid energy modeling, energy market communications, and energy management solutions comprising mPulse and mVoult, which are control platforms that enables integration and optimization of multiple energy sources; Canvas, a middleware for grid operators and aggregators to administrate load shifting programs; Plaid, a middleware for controls and Internet-of-Things products companies to participate in load shifting programs; and mVSO, an energy modeling software for internal microgrid design, as well as owns gasification energy technologies for various applications, such as feedstock for the generation of di-methyl ether. In addition, it provides design, software development, and other technology-based consulting services; data center services, including rack space, power, and equipment; and various cloud services, such as virtual, virtual storage, and data backup services. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves customers across a range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, field services, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and food and beverage. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

