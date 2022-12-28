Financial Review: Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) versus Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY)

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) and Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Brenntag has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dongfeng Motor Group has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Brenntag pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dongfeng Motor Group pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Brenntag pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brenntag 0 2 4 0 2.67 Dongfeng Motor Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Brenntag and Dongfeng Motor Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Brenntag currently has a consensus price target of $96.00, indicating a potential upside of 664.64%. Given Brenntag’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brenntag is more favorable than Dongfeng Motor Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brenntag and Dongfeng Motor Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brenntag $17.02 billion 0.57 $530.38 million $1.16 10.82 Dongfeng Motor Group $17.52 billion N/A $1.76 billion N/A N/A

Dongfeng Motor Group has higher revenue and earnings than Brenntag.

Profitability

This table compares Brenntag and Dongfeng Motor Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brenntag 4.35% 18.94% 7.53% Dongfeng Motor Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Brenntag beats Dongfeng Motor Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals. The company serves customers in various end-market industries, including nutrition, pharma, personal care, water treatment, and lubricants; and home, industrial, and institutional markets, as well as coatings and constructions, polymers, and rubber industries. Brenntag SE was founded in 1874 and is based in Essen, Germany.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products. The company also provides financial services. In addition, it markets and sells automobiles. The company is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

