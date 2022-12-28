Financial Review: GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares GigaMedia and TrueCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaMedia -71.26% -8.22% -7.55% TrueCar -68.14% -19.36% -16.17%

Risk and Volatility

GigaMedia has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrueCar has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A TrueCar 0 4 3 0 2.43

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GigaMedia and TrueCar, as provided by MarketBeat.

TrueCar has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.86%. Given TrueCar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TrueCar is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.9% of GigaMedia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of TrueCar shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of TrueCar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GigaMedia and TrueCar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaMedia $5.49 million 2.35 -$3.42 million ($0.37) -3.16 TrueCar $231.70 million 0.88 -$38.33 million ($1.26) -1.84

GigaMedia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TrueCar. GigaMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrueCar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TrueCar beats GigaMedia on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. It also provides role-playing and sports games, such as Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game; Yume 100, a story-based game that targets female players; Akaseka, a female-oriented game; and Shinobi Master New Link, a male-oriented game. GigaMedia Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc. operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. The company also offers forecast and consulting services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. In addition, it provides accurate, geographically specific, and real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers; TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

