FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,007 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 963.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 43.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $157.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -79.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average is $56.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Wedbush upgraded DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.64.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.