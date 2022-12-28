FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 859 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $75.85 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.28.

