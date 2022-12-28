FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,000 InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 43,646 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in InMode by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,922 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 69,925 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,428 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

InMode Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $72.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). InMode had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company had revenue of $121.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. On average, analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INMD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, InMode currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

