FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont by 98.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Newmont by 64.3% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Newmont by 193.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,382 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newmont Trading Up 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

Shares of NEM opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.50. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.60%.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.