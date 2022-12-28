FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of AMPH opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.03.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

