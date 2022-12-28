FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Tsakos Energy Navigation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock

Shares of TNP stock opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.68). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $170.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TNP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

