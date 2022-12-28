FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $234,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $117.56 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $170.12. The firm has a market cap of $184.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

